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Home > Entertainment News > Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 8: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Sees Another Drop, Crosses Rs 150 Crore In India

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 8: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Sees Another Drop, Crosses Rs 150 Crore In India

Thalapathy Vijay's action-drama Jana Nayagan faced another weekday drop on Day 8, earning Rs 3.98 crore net in India. Despite the slowdown, H. Vinoth’s directorial comfortably crossed the Rs 150 crore domestic milestone while pushing its global total past Rs 260 crore.

Jana Nayagan (Photo: X)
Jana Nayagan (Photo: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 13:30 IST

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 8: Political thriller Jana Nayagan starring Thalapathy Vijay saw yet another typical decline in its performance during its eighth day in theatres. As per initial reports from box office tracking portal Sacnilk, the H. Vinoth directed movie grossed Rs 3.98 crore net in all language versions in India on its second Thursday. This is a decrease of 34.8% as compared to Rs 6.10 crore collected on Wednesday.

Despite witnessing a slowdown in its performance after an extremely successful weekend launch, the movie has achieved a significant milestone at the Indian domestic box office.

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How much has Jana Nayagan collected at the domestic box office so far?

Now, factoring in Day 8 collections, Jana Nayagan has taken the India net collection to Rs 153.48 crore. At the gross level, the collection of the movie has risen to Rs 179.25 crore. The original version of the movie, however, still holds up as the main commercial support, contributing Rs 3.27 crore to the net collection with an overall occupancy of 21.58 percent.

The Hindi dubbed version earned about Rs 48 lakh from Day 8 business with an occupancy of 16.58 percent in Northern regions. In addition, the Telugu dubbed version contributed Rs 23 lakh on Day 8.

What is the global box office collection for Thalapathy Vijay’s actioner?

Even with the anticipated dip in the domestic market during the weekdays, Jana Nayagan continues to have a strong hold in foreign territories. The film is set to make approximately Rs 81 crore gross income in foreign countries since its global premiere on July 23.

Adding up the foreign incomes with the gross incomes in India will add up to Rs 260.25 crore of the total worldwide box office collection of the movie. This solidifies the movie as one of the successful international movies in Thalapathy Vijay’s movie career.

Can Jana Nayagan bounce back during its second weekend?

The performance of theatre ticket sales will be watched very closely with Jana Nayagan going into its most critical second weekend. Typically, there is a huge comeback of mass entertainer movies that feature Vijay, owing to the popularity among families and repeat visits to theatres over Saturday-Sunday evenings.

With an ensemble of big stars like Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and Bobby Deol, this film has little to no competition in South India in the coming days. It is expected that the domestic gross will move closer towards the Rs 175 crore net figure before the second week starts.

ALSO READ: There Was A Time When Films Sold On Mumtaz’s Name Alone: 6 Blockbuster Hits That Defined Her Stardom

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Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 8: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Sees Another Drop, Crosses Rs 150 Crore In India
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Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 8: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Sees Another Drop, Crosses Rs 150 Crore In India

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Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 8: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Sees Another Drop, Crosses Rs 150 Crore In India

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Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 8: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Sees Another Drop, Crosses Rs 150 Crore In India
Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 8: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Sees Another Drop, Crosses Rs 150 Crore In India
Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 8: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Sees Another Drop, Crosses Rs 150 Crore In India
Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 8: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Sees Another Drop, Crosses Rs 150 Crore In India

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