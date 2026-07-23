Jana Nayagan Creates History Before Release: Vijay Becomes First Indian Star With Three Consecutive 1 Million+ Pre-Sales Milestones

Thalapathy Vijay has added another record to his already impressive box office journey. Ahead of its theatrical release, Jana Nayagan crossed one million ticket sales on a leading online ticketing platform, becoming one of the biggest pre-release achievements of the year. The landmark was reached even before the film’s first show, highlighting the extraordinary anticipation surrounding what is widely expected to be Vijay’s final film before he transitions full-time into politics.

The achievement has sparked celebrations among fans across Tamil Nadu and other parts of India, with theatres witnessing packed screenings and festive scenes on opening day.

A first in Indian cinema

With Jana Nayagan, Vijay has become the first Indian actor to record three consecutive films crossing the one million advance-ticket milestone on the same online booking platform. The latest release follows Varisu (2023) and The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), both of which also surpassed one million pre-release ticket bookings. The hat-trick underlines Vijay’s remarkable consistency at the box office and the unmatched enthusiasm of his fan base.

In recent years, advance bookings have emerged as one of the strongest indicators of a film’s opening-day performance, particularly for major star-driven releases. By crossing the one-million mark before release, Jana Nayagan joined an elite group of Indian films that generated massive audience demand even before reaching cinemas.

A release that overcame multiple hurdles

The film’s record-breaking debut comes after months of uncertainty. Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan reportedly faced certification delays and legal hurdles that pushed back its release schedule. Days before its theatrical debut, the film also encountered piracy concerns after an alleged unauthorised copy surfaced online.

Despite these setbacks, audience interest remained undiminished, with bookings continuing to surge until release day.

Why Jana Nayagan matters

Beyond its box office performance, Jana Nayagan carries added significance because it is widely regarded as Vijay’s farewell film before he shifts his focus to active politics. Over the past three decades, Vijay has grown from a popular Tamil actor into one of India’s most bankable stars, delivering a string of commercial successes and cultivating a devoted fan following that extends far beyond Tamil cinema.

The film also features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Narain, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Having already rewritten the record books before its first screening, Jana Nayagan now turns its attention to the next challenge—whether its historic pre-sales can translate into one of the biggest box office runs of Vijay’s celebrated career.