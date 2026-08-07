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Home > Entertainment News > Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 15: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Loses Momentum, Collects Rs 308 Crore Worldwide

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 15: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Loses Momentum, Collects Rs 308 Crore Worldwide

Thalapathy Vijay’s political action drama Jana Nayagan continues its dominant run at the global box office. Completing its 15-day theatrical journey across 1,14,846 shows worldwide, the film has crossed the coveted Rs 300 crore mark, earning Rs 308.67 crore gross worldwide and Rs 185.15 crore net in India.

Jana Nayagan Release (Photo: X)
Jana Nayagan Release (Photo: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Fri 2026-08-07 11:43 IST

Thalapathy Vijay’s political action Jana Nayagan has achieved a major milestone at the global box office. Despite the movie seeing another decline, the two-week run on the box office has minted over Rs 300 crore for the makers, proving the unmatched grip of the superstar at the domestic and international markets. Despite the fresh competition from the new releases, the film maintained a solid grip at the single screens and the multiplexes.

How Much Has Jana Nayagan Earned At The Global Box Office?

As per the trade tracker Sacnilk,  Jana Nayagan has been able to make a massive gross amount of Rs 308.67 crore till date within its 15 days of release. The contribution from the domestic market is huge with the movie making a gross of Rs 215.87 crore in total.

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The Indian box office numbers of the film stand at an excellent net collection of Rs 185.15 crore with most contributions from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka circles.

How Is Jana Nayagan Performing In Overseas Markets?

Jana Nayagan has not only ruled the domestic circuit but also has maintained a remarkable pull on the international markets, collecting a whooping Rs 92.80 crore gross from the overseas screenings. Key overseas markets which contributed to the collections include North America, the Middle East, Malaysia and Europe saw high footfall during the initial week, helping the movie inch closer to the Rs 100 crore mark.

With no major releases this week, the film is expected to cross the Rs 320 crore mark comfortably before moving into its third week.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H. Vinoth and backed by KVN Productions, the movie ‘Jana Nayagan’ is an action-packed political drama starring Thalapathy Vijay. The movie stars a lot of other artists as the part of its supportive cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Priyamani. The music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander in an energetic way.

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Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 15: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Loses Momentum, Collects Rs 308 Crore Worldwide
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Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 15: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Loses Momentum, Collects Rs 308 Crore Worldwide

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Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 15: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Loses Momentum, Collects Rs 308 Crore Worldwide

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Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 15: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Loses Momentum, Collects Rs 308 Crore Worldwide
Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 15: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Loses Momentum, Collects Rs 308 Crore Worldwide
Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 15: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Loses Momentum, Collects Rs 308 Crore Worldwide
Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 15: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Loses Momentum, Collects Rs 308 Crore Worldwide

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