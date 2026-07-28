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Home > Entertainment News > Jana Nayagan To Get 6 Deleted Scenes In Theatres? Director H. Vinoth Hints At Extended Version Next Week

Jana Nayagan To Get 6 Deleted Scenes In Theatres? Director H. Vinoth Hints At Extended Version Next Week

Fans of Jana Nayagan may soon have another reason to head back to cinemas. Director H. Vinoth has revealed that six deleted scenes, including comedy, action and emotional moments featuring Vijay, could be added to the theatrical version as early as next week.

Jana Nayagan (Photo: X)
Jana Nayagan (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 11:16 IST

Jana Nayagan deleted scenes, H Vinoth, Vijay Jana Nayagan, Jana Nayagan extended version, Vijay final film, Anirudh Ravichander, Jana Nayagan box office, Tamil cinema. Even after a successful opening at the box office, Jana Nayagan may not have shown audiences everything it has to offer. At a success celebration held in Chennai on Monday, director H. Vinoth revealed that the makers had removed six scenes from the final cut of the film. He also hinted that fans may soon get to watch them on the big screen.

When asked whether any scenes had been left out of the theatrical release, Vinoth confirmed that several sequences were edited out during post-production. “Yes, there are six deleted scenes,” he said. “There are two comedy scenes featuring Vijay sir, two action sequences and two emotional scenes.” The revelation was met with loud cheers from fans attending the event, many of whom have been calling for an extended version since the film’s release.

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Will the deleted scenes be released in theatres?

When asked about the release plan, Vinoth said the final decision rests with the producers but indicated that discussions are already underway. “It depends on what the production has planned,” he explained. As the host reminded him that the decision would ultimately involve the director as well, Vinoth responded with a smile, saying he was ready and that the team was considering adding the deleted scenes to theatres from next week.

While an official confirmation from KVN Productions is still awaited, the announcement has generated excitement among Vijay fans, many of whom are expected to return to cinemas if the extended version is released.

Anirudh Ravichander pens emotional note for Vijay

The event comes days after music composer Anirudh Ravichander shared an emotional tribute to Vijay following the film’s release. Posting an unseen photograph with the actor, Anirudh reflected on their long creative partnership, which includes Kaththi, Master, Beast, Leo, and now Jana Nayagan, widely regarded as Vijay’s final film before he transitioned into full-time politics.

“It has been a thoroughly amazing and emotional journey with you,” Anirudh wrote, thanking Vijay for his trust over the years and adding, “The music lives on.”

A landmark film in Vijay’s career

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Mamitha Baiju, with Prakash Raj, Nassar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, and Priyamani in supporting roles. The film is an official remake of the Telugu hit Bhagavanth Kesari (2023) and carries added emotional significance as it is expected to be Vijay’s final feature film before entering active politics.

Although Jana Nayagan received mixed reviews from critics, it has struck a chord with audiences and has already crossed the ₹200 crore mark at the worldwide box office. If the promised deleted scenes make it to theatres, the film could receive another boost, giving fans a fresh reason to experience Vijay’s farewell on the big screen once again.

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Jana Nayagan To Get 6 Deleted Scenes In Theatres? Director H. Vinoth Hints At Extended Version Next Week
Tags: H VinothJana NayaganVijay Jana Nayagan

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Jana Nayagan To Get 6 Deleted Scenes In Theatres? Director H. Vinoth Hints At Extended Version Next Week

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Jana Nayagan To Get 6 Deleted Scenes In Theatres? Director H. Vinoth Hints At Extended Version Next Week

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Jana Nayagan To Get 6 Deleted Scenes In Theatres? Director H. Vinoth Hints At Extended Version Next Week
Jana Nayagan To Get 6 Deleted Scenes In Theatres? Director H. Vinoth Hints At Extended Version Next Week
Jana Nayagan To Get 6 Deleted Scenes In Theatres? Director H. Vinoth Hints At Extended Version Next Week
Jana Nayagan To Get 6 Deleted Scenes In Theatres? Director H. Vinoth Hints At Extended Version Next Week

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