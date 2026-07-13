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Home > Entertainment News > Jana Nayagan UK Release: Vijay’s Film Gets Uncut Release; Check Date And Viewing Details

Jana Nayagan UK Release: Vijay’s Film Gets Uncut Release; Check Date And Viewing Details

After receiving an 'A' certificate with multiple CBFC-directed modifications in India, Vijay's Jana Nayagan is set to release in UK cinemas in its uncut version on July 24. Here's what the distributor has confirmed and how the UK release differs from the Indian version.

Jana Nayagan UK Release (Photo: X)
Jana Nayagan UK Release (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-07-13 14:54 IST

Jana Nayagan UK Release: While Jana Nayagan underwent several Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)-mandated changes for its Indian release, audiences in the United Kingdom will get to watch the film in its original form. UK distributor Ahimsa Entertainment has confirmed that Vijay’s much-awaited action drama will release in British cinemas on July 24 in its uncut version. The film has been classified 15 by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), meaning viewers aged 15 and above can watch it without any edits.

Sharing the announcement on X, the distributor wrote: “Jana Nayagan in UK cinemas July 24, uncut, 15-rated. All the action, all the mass, all the Thalapathy craze, exactly as it was meant to be seen. One last time.”

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When can fans in the UK watch Jana Nayagan?

Jana Nayagan will hit UK cinemas on Thursday, July 24, 2026. Advance bookings are expected to open through leading cinema chains and regional exhibitors in the coming days. The announcement has generated excitement among overseas fans, particularly because the UK version will not include the edits mandated for the Indian theatrical release.

Why is the UK version different from India?

In India, the CBFC granted Jana Nayagan an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate after asking the makers to implement 12 modifications before release. The changes included muting or replacing several dialogues, removing visuals involving the Indian national flag, modifying references to Dr B.R. Ambedkar, deleting a child-burning visual, altering references to political terms, religious expressions and offensive language, and replacing the name “Sheela Rani” wherever it appeared.

Despite these changes, the film’s runtime remains 183 minutes and 11 seconds (3 hours, 3 minutes). The UK release, however, will screen the original version approved by the BBFC without those CBFC-specific edits.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju in key roles. The film has generated significant buzz as it is widely expected to be Vijay’s final feature film before he shifts his full-time focus to politics following the launch of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). That backdrop has made Jana Nayagan one of the biggest Tamil releases of the year, with fans across India and overseas eagerly awaiting its theatrical debut.

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Jana Nayagan UK Release: Vijay’s Film Gets Uncut Release; Check Date And Viewing Details

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Jana Nayagan UK Release: Vijay’s Film Gets Uncut Release; Check Date And Viewing Details
Jana Nayagan UK Release: Vijay’s Film Gets Uncut Release; Check Date And Viewing Details
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