Jana Nayagan X Review: Is Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Worth Watching? Here’s What X Says

Thalapathy Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan hit the theatres on July 23, 2026, and fans just went emotional across social media. While for those who are fans of the new Chief Minister this is no less than a festival but some casual moviegoers on X reveal a different perspective dividing the opinion around the movie. No doubt everyone was just praises for Vijay’s screen presence but there were many who were disappointed with the predictable plot and weak antagonist execution.

Is Jana Nayagan Just a Remake of Bhagavanth Kesari ?

One significant argument raised by initial audiences is the remarkable similarity in the structure of the movie to Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Telugu blockbuster Bhagavanth Kesari released in 2023. While director H. Vinoth tried to adapt the story to the political persona of the protagonist, social media users noticed the obvious similarities.

CineManiac (@movie__maniac) called the movie an “above-average political action thriller” while rating it 2.85/5, noting:

JANA NAYAGAN (2026) – Review ───────────────────────── ⭐ Rating: 2.85/5 I watched #BhagavanthKesari (2023) right after watching #LEO (2023). I enjoyed Bhagavanth Kesari in parts, though not completely. That said, #JanaNayagan, which is a partial… pic.twitter.com/P2XYD8vkRf — CineManiac (@movie__maniac) July 23, 2026







“Jana Nayagan, which is a partial remake of Bhagavanth Kesari, is an above-average political action thriller… Fans who haven’t watched Bhagavanth Kesari may enjoy the film more.” — CineManiac

Nevertheless, despite these similarities, a number of alterations were noted. They include a specific flashback scene that concerns political topics and social themes about the “good touch–bad touch” campaign.

What Worked: Screen Presence, Anirudh’s Score, and Mass Moments

Vijay’s star charisma is something which comes through in practically every single review of the film X.

Be it in showcasing his dance routines or in delivering sharp dialogues, Vijay’s energy managed to keep audiences hooked through the commercially strong segments of the film.

The Music & BGM: Once again, Anirudh Ravichander gives a peppy music score. “Thalapathy Kacheri” was one such crowd pleaser along with a couple of background tracks including “Raavana Mavandaa”.

The High Points: The interval block was unanimously hailed as an excellent high point before the interval.

The Performances: Alongside Vijay, Mamitha Baiju was well appreciated for standing her ground in front of the camera.

#JanaNayagan/ #JanNeta Review: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ A FAREWELL DESIGNED FOR THE BIG SCREEN! 🔥 The film works best when it plays to CM #ThalapathyVijay’s strengths: his screen presence, action, dance and dialogue delivery. The first half is entertaining with some genuinely good mass… pic.twitter.com/7PBZ0M8cIp — Bollywood Talkies (@bolly_talkies) July 23, 2026







Trade handle Bollywood Talkies (@bolly_talkies) described it as a “farewell designed for the big screen,” emphasizing that the film works best when playing directly to Vijay’s strengths as a commercial powerhouse.

Where Did the Screenplay Fall Short?

Despite the excitement and adrenaline pumped up by the fans, the writing and pacing in the movie have been criticized and highlighted for having obvious weaknesses. Especially the latter half of the movie has been heavily criticized because of its overly preachy tone and usage of clichés:

Weak Villain Plot: The villain’s story line involving Bobby Deol was weak, unimaginative, and badly linked to the storyline.

Bulky Second Half: The screenplay is slow in the latter half of the movie because of the unnecessary politics involved.

Poor Visual Effects: Users complained of bad visual effects and unimaginative fight scenes in the movie.

#JanaNayagan Review: “A Heroic Image, a Lifeless Film” 👉Rating : 2/5 ⭐️ ⭐️ Positives:⁰👉TVK flashback episode⁰👉Good touch–bad touch sequence Negatives:⁰👉Underdeveloped antagonist⁰👉Poorly executed action sequences⁰👉Excessive political messaging⁰👉Lack of emotional… — PaniPuri (@THEPANIPURI) July 23, 2026







One user, PaniPuri (@THEPANIPURI) gave the film a harsh 2/5, titling their review “A Heroic Image, a Lifeless Film”, highlighting “underdeveloped antagonist, poorly executed action sequences, and excessive political messaging” as core drawbacks.

Is Vijay’s Last Outing Worth Watching?

The die-hard fans will find Jana Nayagan to be a highly emotional tribute to 34 years of acting. The emotional end credits scene was just what the fans had wished for before Vijay decided to get into active politics.

#JanaNayagan A pakka mass masala commercial entertainer from Vijay, fairly engaging screenplay with no emotional connect.. Vijay screen presence & Anirudh background score holds the film from start to end 🔥🔥 interval block & some moments were enjoyable Mamitha is ok… pic.twitter.com/BzeIKaNtUg — SmartBarani (@SmartBarani) July 23, 2026







For casual moviegoers, however, the consensus leans toward a below-average to one-time watch. As X user SmartBarani (@SmartBarani) summarized in a 2.5/5 review:

“Vijay screen presence & Anirudh background score holds the film from start to end… will satisfy hardcore Vijay fans! Overall a below average movie!” — SmartBarani