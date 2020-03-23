Janta Curfew: Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar, Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan join the clapping initiative and signals that people from different walks of life is all set to fight against the novel coronavirus

Janta Curfew: Its time to fight against novel coronavirus! In Indian history, for the first time, the whole nation came forward to express their gratitude towards people who are working in the front line against COVID- 19.

Actors and singers like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar, Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan thanked COVID-19 fighters with taalis and thalis. While comedian Kapil Sharma and Mika Singh performed a live drum show in the balcony. With this, people from different walks of life have has supported the cause by sending a message that the nation is all set to fight against COVID-19. Even politicians came in support of the Janata Curfew.

The whole Bachchan family was spotted cheering for the medical professionals, nurses, and other responders. While Shahrukh Khan shared a post where he gave all the precautionary measures to stay safe. The caption reads, the clapping brought so much cheer, kindly take it in the right spirit, and by the god grace, Janata Curfew will definitely help to fight against the virus pandemic.

Watch all video here:

InshaAllah #JantaCurfew will help against the spread of virus, though we may have to do this again. The clapping brought so much cheer. So a reminder of safeguards, with some cheer… Pls take it in the right spirit. To all relentlessly working today – Extremely Grateful. Thx! pic.twitter.com/2wfaXPlFVF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 22, 2020

While Priyanka Chopra all the way from the USA joined the curfew. Indeed, the initiative will unite the country. Talking about the present scenario, infected cases in India touched 400 marks– Maharashtra is the worst-hit area with 89 cases. From the global perspective, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is on house arrest as she came in contact with a positive detected person.

