Janata Curfew: Ayushman Khurrana left with no words after watching the public support to fight against coronavirus. The young, leading actor of Bollywood wrote a mesmerizing poem that everyone must watch.

Janata Curfew: Bollywood actor, comedian, host, singer and writer Ayushman Khurrana got stunned after watching the public support to fight against coronavirus in India on Janata Curfew day. The Republic of India was urged by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to keep a one-day self-quarantine to break the chain. PM also urged people to bang thali’s and applaud for the security forces and doctors who are continuously working for our safety.

After PM Modi’s request people kept the one-day Curfew and supported him. People also stayed at home but they walked off at 5 pm to appreciate and thanks to the task forces. Ayushmann Khurana shared a poem in which he expressed his feeling over the scenario. Ayushmann was actually speechless over the scene but he gave words to his emotion in a poetic way.

Listen to this outstanding poem written by him that will tell you the consequences of the Janata Curfew. Ayushmann told in his poem that how the air quality has suddenly improved, how the Republic of India came together. How the air of Delhi suddenly gets changed, those who were fighting on the name of religion are now together to fight against coronavirus. Ayushmann Khurrana’s poem will take you to the silent mode where you can re-think the importance of this isolation.

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the actors who has reached the pinnacle of success in a few years. His hard work and his journey to reach into Bollywood really inspire us a lot.

