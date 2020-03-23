Janata Curfew: This won’t be wrong to say that the entire nation has come together to fight the battle against COVID-19. From practicing social distancing to taking a part in thanking the doctors and the staff working for the nation, it is commendable how the nation united irrespective of caste, religion, and sex and took part in clapping at 5 pm on March 22, which was declared to be Janata Curfew.

Amidst all this, even the celebrities came forward to be a part of this initiative in following the PM Minister’s orders. From Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani to Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher, everyone became a part of this initiative and shared videos clapping and bagging at their balconies. Not just this, Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai and Himanshi Khurana also shared videos of expressing their gratitude.

While Punjabi Diva shared a video of clapping standing in her balcony, Naagin 4 star Rashami Desai shared a video of a kid banging a plate in her background while the actor is shooting the video. On the work front, both the actors are currently busy with their ongoing projects. While Rashami Desai is busy with Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4, Himanshi Khurana, as usual, is up with her music videos.

Watch Himanshi Khurana, Rashami Desai’s videos here—

Talking about Rashami Desai and Himanshi Khurana’s bond inside the house, both were close friends and left no stone unturned in supporting each other. Not just this, there is good news for all the Bigg Boss fans as well. In order to entertain the audience, the channel has decided to telecast the older episodes of Bigg Boss 13 at 10 pm on Colors.

