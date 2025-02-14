Jane Doe Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

A woman who had accused music moguls Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs of sexually assaulting her more than 20 years ago has voluntarily withdrawn her lawsuit.

Case Dismissed with Prejudice

According to court documents filed in a New York federal court, the plaintiff—identified as Jane Doe—dismissed the case “with prejudice,” meaning she cannot refile the lawsuit in the future.

In response to the case’s dismissal, Jay-Z’s attorney, Alex Spiro, issued a statement celebrating the outcome. “The false case against JAY-Z, that never should have been brought, has been dismissed with prejudice. By standing up in the face of heinous and false allegations, Jay has done what few can – he pushed back, he never settled, he never paid one red penny, he triumphed and cleared his name,” Spiro stated.

No Comment from Plaintiff’s Attorney or Combs’ Team

Jane Doe’s lawyer, Tony Buzbee, declined to comment on the dismissal when contacted by media outlets. Representatives for Combs have yet to issue a statement regarding the case.

This legal development comes as Combs faces mounting scrutiny following multiple accusations of sexual misconduct in recent months. The abrupt dismissal of this particular lawsuit raises questions about the evidence and legal strategies involved, though no additional details have been made public.

