Thursday, October 17, 2024
Janet Jackson Remembers Late Brother Tito, Says 'I Miss You'

According to a Gallup Police Department's previous press release, on the day of his death, Tito suffered a medical emergency at a New Mexico shopping centre.

Janet Jackson Remembers Late Brother Tito, Says ‘I Miss You’

American singer-songwriter and actress Janet Jackson has broken her silence one month after her brother Tito Jackson’s death, reported People.
Janet paid tribute to her brother Tito on her Instagram stories, who died at age 70 on September 15.

The post included a black and white photo of a young Janet standing before her older brother wearing a fedora and printed shirt.

“May you rest in eternal peace…I miss you so much!..” wrote Janet.

According to a Gallup Police Department’s previous press release, on the day of his death, Tito suffered a medical emergency at a New Mexico shopping centre.

Officers were notified of “an individual requiring medical attention and promptly requested an ambulance” near the American Heritage Plaza around 6:15 pm on September 15, in Gallup, N.M.

“The individual, later identified as Tito, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the press release said. An investigation into Jackson’s death is still ongoing”.
Apart from Tito and Janet, the Jackson family includes siblings Rebbie, 74, Jackie, 73, Jermaine, 69, La Toya, 68, Marlon, 67, Brandon – who died after birth in 1957, the late Michael Jackson and Randy, 62.

Tito was also a father to sons Taj, 51, Taryll, 49, and TJ, 46, with ex-wife Delores “Dee Dee” Martes,

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Janet Jackson tito jackson Tito Jackson death
