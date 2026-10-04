Janhvi Kapoor AI Deepfake Video: What Does The Viral ‘Chuttamalle’ Clip Show And Why Is It Trending? Jr NTR, Vijay Deverakonda React

Janhvi Kapoor has now become the newest victim of the AI deepfake trend, with a modified version of her “Chuttamalle” song from the movie “Devara: Part 1” making its rounds on social media. The video has prompted quite some outrage among the likes of her co-star Jr. NTR, actor Vijay Deverakonda and megastar Chiranjeevi.

However, just what is the controversial Janhvi Kapoor video, and why has it caused such an uproar?

What Does The Viral Janhvi Kapoor AI Video Show?

The video is a digitally manipulated version based on footage from ‘Chuttamalle’, the 2024 song featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR in Devara: Part 1. The original song is a romantic track featuring the two actors. However, the viral clip has used AI manipulation to alter Janhvi’s appearance and place her likeness into sexually explicit material that was not part of the original song or film.

The footage is therefore not a genuine scene involving Janhvi Kapoor. It is a fabricated piece of content created using AI and manipulated imagery. Reports say the video began circulating widely on X in early October, with users also attempting to circulate links to longer versions through direct messages. Because the material is explicit and non-consensual, the video should not be watched, downloaded or circulated. Jr NTR and Chiranjeevi have both specifically urged people not to engage with or share it.

Why Is The ‘Chuttamalle’ Deepfake Going Viral?

One reason the clip has travelled so quickly is the familiarity of the original footage. ‘Chuttamalle’ was one of the most recognisable songs from Devara: Part 1, with Janhvi and Jr NTR appearing together in the music video. The song was released in 2024 and became widely known across multiple language versions.

The deepfake therefore uses footage audiences already recognise and attaches it to fabricated material, making the manipulated clip easier to identify as a supposed “new” or shocking version of something familiar. Its spread has also been fuelled by social-media curiosity around the clip and the reactions from prominent actors. Once Jr NTR publicly condemned the video and warned of legal action, the controversy itself became another driver of online discussion.

However, the fact that a piece of content is trending does not make it authentic. In this case, the central claim is straightforward: the explicit material involving Janhvi Kapoor is AI-manipulated and was not part of the original ‘Chuttamalle’ video.

Jr NTR Reacts To The Viral Video

Jr NTR, who stars opposite Janhvi in Devara: Part 1, was among the first major voices to publicly condemn the deepfake. Calling it “disgusting, sick and shameless”, the actor said he would pursue legal action against those responsible for creating and spreading the manipulated video.

He also urged people not to watch, share or engage with the material, warning that the misuse of AI could target anyone. Jr NTR further called on governments to take stronger action against the misuse of artificial intelligence.

Vijay Deverakonda Calls It ‘Digital Equivalent Of Sexual Assault’

Vijay Deverakonda later backed Jr NTR’s response and called for the people responsible to face the strongest possible legal consequences. In his reaction, Vijay described the creation of such material as the “digital equivalent of sexual assault” and questioned the way AI is being used to degrade people.

His response shifted the conversation beyond one viral celebrity video and towards the larger issue of AI-generated abuse and the consequences of creating fabricated sexual content using a real person’s likeness.

Chiranjeevi Wants The Film Industry To Act

The controversy also drew a response from Chiranjeevi, who said he was deeply disturbed by the use of AI to create degrading and morphed videos of women. The veteran actor argued that the issue should not be viewed as something affecting only Janhvi Kapoor or one film. He said he would take the matter up with the Telugu Film Chamber, Producers’ Council and other industry bodies.

Chiranjeevi also proposed a dedicated committee and support cell that could work with cybercrime authorities, help people affected by such content and coordinate efforts to remove it. He too urged people not to watch, download or circulate the videos, even if they intend to share them while condemning the content.

The Viral Video Is Not A New ‘Chuttamalle’ Scene

For those encountering allegations that the video constitutes a leak of an unseen Janhvi Kapoor performance, there is significance in the difference between the two. “Chuttamalle” is a real scene in the film Devara: Part 1. The explicit material currently circulating online is not part of that production and has been digitally manipulated.

The individuals behind the creation of the particular deepfake have not yet been named, and the threat by Jr NTR to initiate legal proceedings against its creators will not necessarily imply the initiation of legal proceedings by itself.

Thus, the debate is not actually about the creation of a new video of Janhvi Kapoor but about the ease with which existing videos can be distorted and repurposed into something that never really happened. It is also evident from the viral video that the only thing left for the actors to say to the public is that it should not share the deepfake at all.

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