Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor has been driving her fans crazy with her stylish airport looks. In the recent photo which was shared by one of her fan pages on social media site Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a white loose shirt with blue lowers. Her natural look and beautiful smile is to die for and the photo has gone viral on the Internet. Janhvi Kapoor is the elder daughter of late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor made her big Bollywood debut this year with superhit film Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film was backed by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions banner and the film emerged as one of the biggest hits of this year. Janhvi Kapoor already has a big fan following and fans are eagerly waiting for her next film. Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most promising new faces of this year after the immense success of her debut film.

Janhvi Kapoor keeps sharing her stunning photos on her social media accounts which take over the Internet and this latest photo is being loved by all her fans.

