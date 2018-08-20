After Shashank Khaitan's 'Dhadak', Janhvi Kapoor has bagged two big projects of Karan Johar. The first is titled as 'Takht' and second is the sequel of 'Dostana 2'. 'Dostana 2' previously starred Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and John Abraham.

Janhvi Kapoor must be riding high after the success of Shashank Khaitan’s directorial venture ‘Dhadak’. But seems like the Bollywood newbie has no time to enjoy the fruits of her success as she has been roped in for two big projects. Yes, after Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’, Janhvi Kapoor is likely to sign her next project opposite to Siddharth Malhotra for ‘Dostana 2’. According to Bollywood Hungama, the 46-year-old producer has taken Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor as the star cast after finalising the script.

As per sources of Bollywood Hungama, “Karan Johar who always wanted to make ‘Dostana 2’, has finally finalised the script of the sequel. Following which of course will speed up the production. Talking about the star cast, Karan has decided to take both Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, and is currently searching for the third lead role that will again be a male lead.”

The movie will be directed by the previous one, ‘Dostana 2’ Tarun.

Although the makers are still working on the cast for the film and it will still take some time to go on floors.

Janhvi’s movie ‘Dhadak’ has crossed 100 crore mark worldwide and compliments are still pouring in for her acting skills. She lost her mother Sridevi in February 2018. ‘Dhadak’ hit the theatres on July 20 with Rs 8.71 crore earnings and collected Rs 33.76 crore in its first weekend. The film has so far earned Rs 63.39 crore in India.

Sidharth Malhotra who made his debut in ‘Student of The Year’ is presently shooting for his upcoming film ‘Jabariya Jodi’ which features Parineeti Chopra as the female lead.

Coming back to Janhvi’s latest project, if this turns outs out to be true, Janhvi will surely rule every fans’ hearts in no time. It has also raised our curiosity to know more about the movie.

Way to go girl!

Meanwhile behind the scenes…. A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jun 19, 2018 at 2:22am PDT

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Aug 12, 2018 at 12:29pm PDT

Pehli baar A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jul 4, 2018 at 9:50pm PDT

bit.ly/DhadakTitleTrack A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jun 20, 2018 at 1:16am PDT

✨ A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:13am PDT

🎓 A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on May 22, 2015 at 3:08am PDT

