Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is setting the Internet on fire with her dance moves. In a video that is going viral on social media, Janhvi can be seen belly dancing on Loveyatri's song Akh Lad Jaave.

One of the most promising newcomers of recent times, Janhvi Kapoor is not just a gifted actor but also a social media sensation. Be it her photo-shoots, gym look to fun moments with her sister, friends and family, she manages to grab limelight with whatever she does. However, there is one talent of Janhvi that has been kept under wrap since quite sometime and it is belly dancing.

Recently, the Dhadak actor took social media by storm as she shared a video of herself doing belly dancing on her Instagram story. Fans were bowled by her dance moves and asked her to share more such videos. As a treat for everyone, Janhvi’s trainer Namrata Purohit has now shared a video of Janhvi in which she can be seen flaunting her belly dance moves on the song Akh Lad Jaave from the film Loveyatri.

Dressed with a lavender bralet paired with white leggings, Janhvi looks uber hot as she masters the dance routine with absolute ease and perfection. Looking at the video, we think that it wouldn’t be long before Janhvi does a similar dance number on the big screen. Previously, actors like Katrina Kaif and Nora Fatehi among many others have set the screens on fire with their sensuous and sultry belly dance numbers.

Workwise, Janhvi Kapoor made her debut last year with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. After wrapping up the first schedule of RoohiAfza alongside Rajkummar Rao, she is currently in Georgia shooting for Kargil Girl. The actor will also be seen in upcoming films like Dostana 2 and Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht.

