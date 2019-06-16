Janhvi Kapoor belly dance video: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has taken up the DD2 challenge and how! In the video shared by Janhvi, she can be seen making fans go weak in the knees with her belly dance moves. Don't Believe Us? Check out the video here-

Janhvi Kapoor belly dance video: With an impressive performance in her debut film Dhadak followed by countless magazine covers and stage performances, Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most promising newcomers of Bollywood. Be it fashion or social media, Janhvi is on top of her game and manages to outshine her contemporaries time and again. As the young talent continues to bag ambitious projects, she has shared a new video showcasing her dancing skills.

In the video shared by Janhvi on her Instagram story, she can be seen dancing on the song Dance Deewane. As she flaunts her dance moves, the millennial is seen dressed in a pink cut-out bralet and white shorts. She has tied her hair and is looking stunning in a no-makeup face. While sharing the video, Janhvi has thanked Dhadak director DD2 challenge for nominating her.

Dance Deewane 2 features Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit, Director Shashank Khaitan and Choreographer Tushar Kalia as the judges. Along with Janhvi Kapoor, the filmmaker has also challenged Ishaan Khatter and Varun Dhawan.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s belly dance video here:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has started shooting for her upcoming film RoohiAfza alongside Rajkummar Rao. Along with RoohiAfza, Janhvi Kapoor has also been roped in for Gunjan Saxena biopic in which she will share the screen space with Pankaj Tripthi and Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht alongside Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

