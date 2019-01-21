Janhvi Kapoor, who made her big Bollywood debut this year with Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak which emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2018 has been killing it on the Internet with her sexy and hot photos on photo-sharing app Instagram.

One of the most promising newcomers of 2018, Janhvi Kapoor, who made her phenomenal debut this year by giving a pathbreaking performance in Shashank Khaitan’s film Dhadak, has become a fashion icon of Bollywood. Be it her stylish dresses or stunning sarees, Janhvi Kapoor never fails to impress fans with her breathtaking avatars. Her photos in different attires and outfits—from sexy western looks to desi Indian attires, Janhvi Kapoor has been raising the hotness quotient with her amazing photos!

In the recent photo shared by one of the fan pages, the Dhadak star looks stunning as she poses in a sexy blue skirt along with a casual white tee with stunning footwear. Janhvi Kapoor’s photo has taken social media by storm and her sexy curves will make you drool! Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Dhadak, an official adaptation of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, which also stars Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter and was one of the biggest hits of 2018.

Dhadak was produced by Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions banner and emerged as one of the best films of 2018. Janhvi Kapoor’s popularity is growing with each passing day and she has already become an Internet sensation with a crazy fan following on social media.

She has a massive fan base on social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook. Janhvi Kapoor is the elder daughter of late actress Sridevi and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor. She is allegedly dating her Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More