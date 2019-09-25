Bollywood Actress Janhvi Kapoor is spending her family time in New York. She is sharing her pictures on Instagram with her family as she reunited with sister Khushi and father Boney Kapoor. She today shared a story on her Instagram with her father in which the father-daughter duo is looking adorable and one just can’t take their eyes off from them.

Janhvi Kapoor is close to her father Boney Kapoor and in this picture, the father-daughter is posing like a pro and are giving us goals of the father-daughter duo.

In this picture, Boney Kapoor is kissing the forehead of her lovely daughter Janhvi, she is looking beautiful in the picture as she is carrying a floral turquoise dress and has paired it with black heels and glasses and her father Boney Kapoor is dressed in all black Kurta which is paired with black shoes. Janhvi posted the picture and added a heart to it, by this heart she is stealing her fan’s heart too as the duo is so cute. In the second picture, they both are looking very cute as Boney Kapoor is posing with her daughter and Janhvi is looking at him and giving a smile and has left us all with the big smile too.

Janhvi Kapoor, the actress who made her debut in Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, the film was a remake of Marathi film Sairat. Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film is Roohi Afza, in which she will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao and is a horror comedy film, which will release next year in the month of March. After this, she will also be seen in the upcoming biopic film Gunjan Saxena.

