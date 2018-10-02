Janhvi Kapoor's fashion choices have hardly failed to impress the fashion police. Be it the red carpet or family outings, Janhvi sets major fashion goals. Recently, she was featured on the cover page of Brides Today in which she looks ravishing as ever in her choice of outfit. On the cover, the next gen star can be seen posing along with fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Bollywood newbie Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion choices have always been applauding. Time and again, her flawless dressing sense has inspired many. The star kid who has set major fashion goals several times has been featured on the cover page of the magazine Brides Today for their October issue. On the cover page, she looks beautiful as ever, standing beside fashion designer Manish Malhotra in the backdrop of Gstaad, Switzerland. Dressed in the red ensemble, she looks every inch of a fashionista.

The gold-embroidered lehenga with a frilled choli adds more drama to her overall look. An idea to give a contemporary finesse in a traditional outfit is absolutely praiseworthy. A minimal statement jewellery rounded her lookout.

While Manish looks handsome in a well-tailored all-black formal. Till now, this photograph has garnered 1,626 views.

Like always, she has left us impressed with her stellar style sense and utmost grace.

Earlier, she had been featured in a black and white photograph. This photo went viral because of her resemblance with her late mother actor Sridevi. Dressed in floral lehenga, she looks gorgeous as ever.

Check out more photographs of Janhvi Kapoor:

In an interview to Brides Today editor Nupur Mehta Puri, Jahnvi talked about her late mother Sridevi’s work ethics. She revealed that she knew how to strike a perfect balance between her work and personal life. She said he mother was a horse with blinkers for her professional while at home she was the best host and the most entertaining and fun person.

On the work front, Janhvi made her debut in Dhadak along with Ishaan Khatter. Janhvi received a lot of appreciation across the world. The movie crossed Rs 100 crore mark worldwide at the box-office. She has also bagged a multi-starrer Karan Johar’s film Takht.

