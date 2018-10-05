Janhvi Kapoor's flawless fashion choices have always been applauding. In her recent photoshoot for leading fashion magazine Brides Today, she looks beautiful as ever in every single photo. Styled by Fashion designer and close family friend Manish Malhotra, she has not only left everyone impressed with her sartorial wardrobe choices but also is also leaving everyone spell-bounded. Take a look at some of her photos.

Janhvi Kapoor’s sartorial fashion sense has always been praiseworthy. Be it red carpet or award functions, Janhvi Kapoor’s flawless dressing sense has never failed to impress the fashion police. Recently, she left all her fans awestruck with her magazine photoshoot with fashion designer Manish Malhotra. In these photos, she can be seen raising the fashion quotient as she looks alluring as a modern bride.

Several photographs are surfacing on the social media where Janhvi looks absolutely gorgeous. In one of the photos, she is seen wearing a stunning pink coloured outfit. The flower motif on her sleeves only added more drama to her look.

These are not the only photos of late actor Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor which are surfacing on the internet. Have a look at this another one:

Apart from this, in her another photograph, she is seen wearing a stunning lehenga. The floral embroidery on the lehenga is making her look even more gorgeous.

Check out her more lovely photographs

She has gone a notch higher in choosing her style sense and wardrobe choice for photo shoots. In every photograph, she looks every inch of a diva. We are simply smitten by these photos and we can’t take your eyes off these beautiful photos.

The entire photoshoot has been styled by ace designer Manish Malhotra. On being asked about her equation with Manish Malhotra. Janhvi Kapoor said her relationship with Manish had always been an important one. He has influenced her, inspired her and guided her whenever she wanted to look pretty.

