Janhvi Kapoor Calls Her Peddi Portrayal ‘Extreme Objectification’, Says She Should Have Been More Vigilant

Janhvi Kapoor has spoken candidly about the controversy surrounding her portrayal in Peddi, admitting that the film’s depiction of her character was problematic and could have contributed to a harmful narrative around women. During her appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, the actor said she wished she had been more vigilant while filming and acknowledged the responsibility she believes she shares in what unfolded.

The actor’s comments come months after the Ram Charan-starrer faced backlash over the sexualised portrayal of her character, Achiyamma. Addressing the criticism, Janhvi did not dismiss the concerns raised by viewers. Instead, she reflected on the impact of the film’s presentation and said the experience had weighed heavily on her conscience.

Janhvi Kapoor Says She Will Always Carry Shame Over Peddi

Speaking to host Karan Johar, Janhvi said she had initially been apprehensive about addressing the controversy because many people had worked hard on the film. However, she was also concerned about the negative impact such a narrative could have on society, particularly in its portrayal of women.

“Was it problematic, was it extreme objectification? Did it even propagate sexual assault narratively? Yes,” she said, acknowledging the criticism directly.

The actor also questioned whether she could have done more to prevent the situation. She admitted that she could have been more alert to how her character was being presented and said she wished she had taken greater responsibility for raising concerns.

‘It Was A Violating Experience’: Janhvi On Working With The Director

Janhvi also spoke about the challenges of raising concerns on a film set while following a director’s vision. She explained that she was trying to make the portrayal less problematic as she became aware of the issues, while also acknowledging that she could have used her position to speak up more firmly.

“In the south, very rarely there is a bound script,” she said, adding that actors do not always get to see the camera angles in advance. Janhvi described the experience as “a violating experience in a way” and said she hoped it would make filmmakers think twice before similarly presenting a lead actress.

She also said that Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan had supported her while she tried to articulate her discomfort during filming and post-production. Her comments highlighted the difficult balance actors may face between following a director’s instructions and speaking up when they are uncomfortable with how a character is being portrayed.

What Was The Peddi Objectification Controversy?

Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana and starring Ram Charan, features Janhvi as Achiyamma, the titular character’s love interest. The film, released in theatres on June 4, drew criticism for scenes that viewers felt focused on her character’s body rather than developing her personality and agency.

Another sequence drew criticism: Ram Charan’s character expresses a desire to be with Achiyamma despite her lack of interest, followed by a kiss during a power cut without her consent. The controversy prompted director Buchi Babu Sana to issue an apology to viewers who felt uncomfortable with the portrayal and announce changes to the disputed portions.

Janhvi’s latest remarks have brought the debate back into focus, with the actor acknowledging both the problematic portrayal and her own role in the process.