Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's debut film Dhadak has clocked one year. To commemorate the day, Janhvi and Ishaan have shared a heartfelt note on social media. The team of Dhadak has also shared unseen photos from the sets of the film.

It is a moment of celebration and remembrance for the team of Dhadak as the film clocks 1 year. A love story based against the backdrop of caste and class differences, Dhadak introduced Bollywood to two new talents- late veteran actor Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter. Within a year, Janhvi and Ishaan come a long way in winning the hearts of fans. To commemorate Dhadak’s release, Janhvi has penned a heartfelt note on her official Instagram account.

Celebrating 1 year of Dhadak, their characters Madhu and Parthavi, this family, love and all the memories, Janhvi said that she will cherish all of it her whole life. Expressing her gratitude towards Karan Johar, the actor thanked him for being her guiding light and set her on a path which she had only dreamt about. She further thanked Shashank Khaitan for teaching her, being there for her and giving them more love that they could hope for.

And last but not least, Janhvi had some kind words for her co-star Ishaan Khatter. Janhvi said that nothing she says will be able to sum up how happy she is that they went through this journey together, had each other to lead on, argue with and find comfort in. She concluded the note by saying that she loves the team and will miss it everyday.

After Dhadak, Janhvi will be seen in upcoming films like Kargil Girl alongside Pankaj Tripathi, RoohiAfza alongside Rajkummar Rao, Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aryan and Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht. Ishaan Khatter is yet to announce his next film.

