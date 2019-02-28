Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor is the upcoming fashionista of the showbiz world. The diva has the most appropriate outfits for every occasion and this time too, she has donned the most unpredictable one. Leaving everyone surprised, Janhvi Kapoor wore lingerie for VOOT's reality show Feet up with the Stars, take a look!

Bollywood’s next-gen star Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most stylish divas of the industry. She is sexy and she knows it! The actor never misses a chance to sway her fans with her sexy avatars. Every time she walks out, she makes heads turn! Be it an outfit from Manish Malhotra’s wardrobe or her very own casual styling, Janhvi knows to slay it all. Although the diva has starred in only one movie until now, she bags a massive fan following. Gearing up for her next, the Kapoor girl keeps on hogging headlines.

This time too, Janhvi Kapoor is talk-of-the-town for her surprising outfit at a reality show. The Dhadak actor recently attended VOOT’s reality show Feet up with the Stars and following the easy-breezy theme of the show, she appeared in the most surprising outfit. Janhvi Kapoor donned a peach color satin babydoll with a matching robe and left everyone breathless. The glam doll looked absolutely stunning and kept the comfy feel of the show alive with her outfit. Here’s a glimpse of it, take a look!

Posing beautifully in a casual comfy background, Janhvi Kapoor has increased the anticipation for the show. The audience is eager for the episode to go on air. Well, the diva has become everyone’s favorite in such a short span. Janhvi Kapoor’s next big project Gunjan Saxena’s biopic has already gone on floors and we are loving the inside photos from the shoots.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More