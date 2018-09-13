Bollywood celeb kid Janhvi Kapoor's fashion style has always been applauding. Recently, she attended beauty brand named Nykaa's promotion. She looks pretty in an orange coloured outfit. This is not the first time that she has left us awestruck by her beauty. Time and again, her perfect wardrobe style becomes a talk of the town and therefore, she continues to rule the fashion industry.

Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion sense is a trendsetter in Bollywood. Be it traditional or western wear, the celeb kid can pull off any attire with attitude easily. This time, at the beauty brand Nykaa’s promotion, she proves to be a perfect style diva as the ‘Dhadak’ actor looks pretty in her wardrobe choice. A photograph is surfacing on the Internet where a gorgeous Janhvi can be seen setting some serious major fashion goals. She wore an orange floral printed frock and rocked the outfit.

She chose to keep her soft curls open and minimal makeup. To match her outfit, her white coloured stilettoes and statement earrings rounded her lookout.

This outfit is just an addition to her glittery wardrobe. Janhvi who was on a promotional spree for Dhadak recently wore around 23 outfits within 30 days of promotions. From a ruffled pantsuit to long gowns, Janhvi successfully turned heads in every ensemble and looked stunning.

On signing the brand for the first time, Janhvi Kapoor felt honoured and excited to be associated with the brand because it is about make-up.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor receive Meryl Streep Award, watch video

Take a look at her the most stylish wardrobe during movie promotions which left us awestruck by her enchanting beauty.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor is as beautiful as Sridevi, says celeb makeup artist Vardan Nayak

Undoubtedly, she can pull off effortlessly chic and youthful ensembles.

On the professional front, the Dhadak actor is in full swing. Sridevi’s daughter who received a lot of praises for her stellar debut performance in Dhadak has bagged a multi starrer movie of Karan Johar titled Takht.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak starrer Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, the movie crossed 100 crore mark at the Box office. The movie is an adaption of the Maharashtrian movie ‘Sairat’. Dhadak is based on a love story where an upper-class girl, Parthavi and middle-class boy, Madhu eloped when their parents came to know about the truth.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More