Janhvi Kapoor, visit Tirupati temple and follows her mother's tradition, she looks adorable in traditional lehnga and Dupatta. Sridevi used to Visit Tirupati on every special occasion, see photos.

Janvhi Kapoor is Bollywood diva Sridevi and director, producer Boney Kapoor’s Daughter. She is a spitting copy of her mother and looks as gorgeous as her mother. On 56th birth anniversary of Sridevi, she visits Tirupati temple and seems wearing traditional saree like her mother used to wear; she also performed the customs in a manner Sridevi always performed.

She seems well dressed, wearing golden colour lehenga paired with neon colour dupatta, Dhadak actor looks adorable and we can say she seems to be a cloning image of her mother. Janhvi is accompanying by her family member and post it to her Instagram.

Janhvi also shared one of Sridevi’s picture in which she said she loves her a lot and posted a beautiful picture. Janhvi was very close to her mother and she always shows her gratitude towards her mother, on the last mother’s day she shared a childhood picture of her, with mother Sridevi. She captioned, Cherish them, listen to them, give them all the love in the world Happy Mother’s Day.

Bollywood actress Sridevi died a mysterious death, it was an unfortunate accident. Sridevi won the National Film Award for her last film Mom, she also made a cameo appearance in the film Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif. After her demise, his husband and director Boney Kapoor dedicated a film Nerkonda Parvaai to his late wife.

Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film Dhadak was not a commercial hit but the actress is lined up with new projects, she will be seen in Karan Johar’s sequel of Dostana alongside Kartik Aryan, Roohi Afza, Karan Johar’s another big-budget film Takht, Gunjan Saxena Biopic releasing on 20 January 2020, and Rannbhoomi.

