Janhvi Kapoor, who is busy shooting for her upcoming movies Kargil Girl and Roohi Afza, has been gaining and losing weight simultaneously for her roles.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, the daughter of late veteran actress Sridevi and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, is as hardworking as her legendary mother and her latest transformation for her upcoming movies is proof! According to latest media reports, Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut in Bollywood last year with Karan Johar’s Dhadak, has been shooting for two films simultaneously—Kargil Girl and Roohi Afza, first gained 6 kgs for Kargil Girl in which she is essaying the role of Indian fighter pilot Gunjan Saxena and then lost 10 kgs for Roohi Afza.

According to her trainer Namrata Purohit, Janhvi Kapoor first gained 6 kgs in 45 days for Kargil Girl as she had to look a little plump for playing Gunjan Saxena and later had to lose 10 kgs for looking slim and toned for her role in Roohi Afza. This is proof that Janhvi Kapoor wants to make sure that she plays both her characters with perfection.

She made her powerful debut last year with Shashank Khaitan’s directorial venture Dhadak co-starring Ishaan Khatter. The film was backed by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions and emerged as a blockbuster. Dhadak was a Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat and Janhvi Kapoor’s acting in the movie was loved by one and all. She will be next seen in Kargil Girl which is a biopic on the life of Indian Air Force Pilot.

Gunjan Saxena who is the heroine of the Kargil war. The film is being helmed by Sharan Sharma and backed by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. The movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in key roles and is slated to hit the silver screen next year.

Janhvi Kapoor is also shooting for her forthcoming movie tiled Roohi Afza which is a horror-comedy and stars Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma as the male leads. Roohi Afza is being helmed by Hardik Mehta and is being bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films. Roohi Afza will also star Pankaj Tripathi and Ronit Roy in key roles and is slated to hit the silver screen on March 20, 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App