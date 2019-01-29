Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor gears up for her new film: Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor is now gearing up for her upcoming film, which is going to be a biopic on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena, who was the first female IAF pilot. The glimpses of the forthcoming film, along with Gunjan Saxena were shared on an Instagram page, which is Janhvi Kapoor's fan page.

Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor gears up for her new film: Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor is now gearing up for her upcoming film, which is going to be a biopic on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena, who was the first female IAF pilot. The diva gained a lot of attention for her earlier film, which centred around a gripping love story, in which she was seen opposite the cutie Ishaan Khatter. The film emerged as a major commercial success, which made more than Rs 110.11 crore.

The glimpses of the forthcoming film, along with Gunjan Saxena were shared on an Instagram page, which is Janhvi Kapoor’s fan page, with as many as 36.8k followers. Media reports said the beauty is now working on her new project, and for that, she needs to gain some extra weight in order to give full justice to the character. Reports also said that she is trying her level best to gain six to seven kgs.

The diva is a fitness freak and this time it is not to lose weight but to put on weight, which is too difficult. But workaholic and hardworking Jhanvi is all set to impress her fans in this forthcoming film.

Her past photos showed that she was a big-time glutton, but she transformed herself in the most beautiful way, for her film Dhadak.

Her film gained a lot of success, but it remains to be seen how well her new film is going to be and will it able to do well at the box office.

