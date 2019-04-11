Janhvi Kapoor, who impressed fans with her debut film Dhadak with Ishaan Khattar, is known for speaking her heart out and her recent interaction is a proof of the same. In a chat show with Anaita Shroff Adajania, the actor revealed about her personal life saying that she flirts a lot. She further revealed about her crush on Rajkummar Rao.

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is counted amongst the most followed actors of the industry. Janhvi, who is just one film old in the industry, is one of the most talked about stars in the B-town. The best thing about the actor is, she does not shy away when it comes to expressing herself and has often being spotted candid in her approach in many interviews. The hottie is also known for her stunning appearances and gives major fashion goals to her fans with her stylish attires.

Recently, the actor appeared on a chat show which was hosted by Anaita Shroff Adajania and revealed many interesting things about herself in the show. On the show, the actor opened up saying that she flirts a lot. Going in detail she revealed that even if she doesn’t intend to she ends up flirting with people. She also revealed about having a crush on Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao. When Anaita asked her about her connect with Rajkummar Rao, she revealed that earlier, when her account was not public, she wrote I love You on his Instagram account.

On being asked about how Rajkummar Rao reacts to this, the actor revealed that he sometimes doesn’t know how to deal with this. When Janhvi compliments him for something or says something sweet, he says oh, so sweet Janhvi. Further, the actor opened up saying that she truly believes in soul mates and somehow gets confused with the concepts like friends with benefits.

Talking about work front, the actor is currently shooting for her upcoming film Kargil Girl which is a biopic film based on IAP pilot Gunjan Saxena with Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi. She will also be appearing in Karan Johar’s next film Takht and will share the screens with Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar.

