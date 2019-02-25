Janhvi Kapoor's photos from Indian Air Force's first female combat pilot- Gunjan Saxena biopic have gone viral! In the picture shared by a leading daily, Janhvi can be seen sitting in a red car. She made an impressive debut with a tragic love story Dhadak last year opposite Ishaan Khatter. Take a look at their pictures inside.

Dhadak fame Janhvi Kapoor, Daughter of legendary actor Sridevi will be soon seen in Indian Air Force’s first female combat pilot- Gunjan Saxena biopic. Currently, Janhvi is in Lucknow shooting with Pankaj Kapoor who will play the role of her father in the movie. In the behind the scenes picture Janhvi can be seen sitting in a red car. The Sharan Sharma directorial will also star Angad Bedi in a pivotal role.

A few days back another picture which got leaked online was of Janhvi donning a blue Indian air force Dungaree. She had complemented her look with a tight bun and minimal makeup. Take a look at the photos from the shoot here:

The movie is set to be shot extensively in Lucknow and will be wrapped up by March end. On the professional front, Janhyvi will be next seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Takht. Which will also star Ranveer Singh as Dara Shikoh, Vicky Kaushal as Aurangzeb, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and many others.

Talking about JAnhvi’s debut- Dhadak it was a tragic love story between a Dalit boy and an upper caste girl. The movie was a surprise hit when it released in 2017.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More