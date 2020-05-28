In a recent interview, Janhvi Kapoor has revealed if her films Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl and Roohi Afzana would release on OTT. She shared an update on each of her upcoming films.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, filmmakers and actors have found themselves at a critical juncture deciding whether to wait for the lockdown to lift so that they can release their films on the big screen or go digital. In the past few weeks, some of the films that have decided to release on OTT include Gulabo Sitabo starring Ayushmann Khurana, Amitabh Bachchan and Shakuntala Devi, starring Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra. There are also reports that the makers of Roohi Afzana and Kargil Girl starring Janhvi Kapoor are planning to go digital.

When a news portal recently got in touch with Janhvi Kapoor about the same, she revealed that she is uncertain about her films releasing on OTT platform. The shooting of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Roohi Afzana is complete but they are still the post-production stage as the VFX part is remaining. On the other hand, the shooting of Dostana is 40% complete.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi alongside Janhvi Kapoor and was slated for a theatrical release on April 24, 2020. Roohi Afzana, on the other hand, stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The film was scheduled to release on April 17, 2020.

On being asked how does it feel being the lady of the house after her mother Sridevi’s demise, Janhvi Kapoor said that she doesn’t consider herself to be the lady of the house. During the lockdown, she is paying a lot more attention to her dad and sister. Amid the lockdown, she realised that people at home depend on her.

