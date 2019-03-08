One of the sexiest new-age actresses in Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut last year with Dhadak which was a huge hit, has taken over social media with her stunning photos in her gym avatar.

Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor has become a social media sensation with over 4 million Instagram followers and even the paparazzi follow her everywhere. When she is going to her gym or leaving from her gym or is at her pilate session, the diva gets clicked wherever she goes and on Friday morning, Janhvi Kapoor was once again snapped outside her gym. Dressed in a sexy grey crop top with similar tight-fitted lowers, Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in the casual look with no makeup and messy hair. Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of late veteran actress Sridevi and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor.

She made her big Bollywood debut last year with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak which was an official remake of Marathi blockbuster movie Sairat. Janvi Kapoor made her debut along with Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak which emerged to be one of the biggest hits of 2018. She is one of the most promising newcomers of Bollywood and has been roped in to play the lead role in the biopic of the legendary pilot Gunjan Saxena who was the first Indian woman pilot to fly in a war zone during Kargil.

She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht which is one of the most anticipated films.

