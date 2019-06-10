Janhvi Kapoor gym photos: Bollywood's young and talented actress Janhvi Kapoor is a fitness freak as well and her latest gym avatar has been driving her fans on social media crazy!

Janhvi Kapoor gym photos: The young star of the Indian film industry, Janhvi Kapoor, has been winning the Internet with her latest photos which were shared by her fan pages on social media in which she is seen in her gym look which is too hot to handle! In the photos, we see Janhvi Kapoor dressed in a white ganji and blue shorts.

The diva was snapped by the paparazzi outside her gym in Mumbai and the photos have been breaking the Internet. Janhvi Kapoor’s smile in the photo and her natural beauty is to die for!

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most promising newcomers in the industry who made her debut last year with Karan Johar’s blockbuster movie Dhadak and her performance in the movie was highly applauded by both fans and critics. Janhvi Kapoor is a very good dancer and a fine actress and is also a fitness freak.

She made her debut with Dhadak which was an official adaptation of Marathi blockbuster Sairat. The film was helmed by Shashank Khaitan and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles, Dhadak emerged as a blockbuster and entered the Rs 100 crore club as well. Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of late veteran actress Sridevi and Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer movie Takht which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.

Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor is also likely to make her Bollywood debut this year by the end of 2020. Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in the biopic of Gunjan Saxena who was the first woman combat aviator at the Kargil war in 1999.

