Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor spotted a Mumbai airport while she was leaving for Singapore to unveil her mother’s wax statue. The actress was captured in all smiles and happiness.

Madame Tussauds announced the wax statue of Late actress Sridevi on her birth anniversary that has to be unveiled on September 4. Boney Kapoor along with Pooja Kapoor had boarded the flight last evening to attend the ceremony in Singapore. But Janhvi boarded the flight today as she was busy with some scheduled work. She wrapped the shoot and left early morning to attend the ceremony. The actress found in all happiness and smiles as she seemed super excited to see her mother’s statue on such a renowned place.

Janhvi Kapoor set the benchmark in a very short span of time where she found herself blessed and work harder to prove herself. People compare her with mother Sridevi, she tried to follow her mother in every context whether it is her traditions, style, looks, work or anything else Janhvi followed her mother.

Janhvi frequently posts pictures with her mother, sometimes she shared what she feels after the big loss. The actress always showed her gratitude towards her mother. The actress looked simple and casual at the airport. She was wearing a grey shirt, denim ripped jeans, open bouncy hair with black shades. The actress was carrying black sling with her and waved with a beautiful smile.

When the Madame Tussauds tweeted and shared the information that they are going to unveil the legendary actress Sridevi’s wax statue, boney Kapoor also shared his gratitude to them and feel honored for such big respect to her late wife and veteran actress Sridevi.

Janhvi Kapoor made her presence with her phenomenal role in her debut film Dhadak. The actress will be seen in Roohi Afza, Takht, Rannbhoomi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Dostana 2. The actress is lined up with so many new projects that will give different impressions of her. It will be interesting to see how Janhvi will fulfill the expectations of the audience after her mother’s demise.

