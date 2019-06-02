Janhvi Kapoor Instagram photo: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared a blissful photo of her parents which is quite touching. In the photograph, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor look lovable together as they smile for the cameras. The photograph will leave you to mesmerise over the affection of the couple for each other. This is not the first time that Janhvi Kapoor has shared a photo on Instagram. Time and again, she has shared photos on Instagram which are filled with her heartfelt emotions for her parents.

Janhvi Kapoor Instagram photo: Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor’s love for her parents is unconditional and she needs no special occasion to talk about it. This time also, it is no different. The actor who frequently shares her parents’ photos has once again shared a heart-warming photo of her late mother Sridevi and father Boney Kapoor. She captioned the photo with a heart emoticon. The candid photograph is a pleasing one where Sridevi and Boney Kapoor can be seen smiling for the cameras. Both of them look beautiful together as they happily pose for the cameras. Gorgeous Sridevi can be seen ion a back jacket and a red scarf. The lovely couple can be seen twinning with each other in sunglasses. In no time, the photograph received 2,27,092 likes on her official Instagram handle. The comments section is flooded with compliments and praises for the actors.

This is one of the beautiful photographs of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor which has once again left the netizens to go aww over their affection for each other.

There are ample of mesmerising photographs which are unmissable on social media.

Talking about losing her mother Sridevi, in an interactive session held at the International Film Festival of India, Janhvi Kapoor said the loss of her mother is heavily tragic. The sudden demise of her mother has left her in shock and still, they hadn’t recovered from the loss and was not able to process it properly. At the same time, it’s strange and difficult for her to express her emotions as overall the year brought worst and best experiences. The good and big thing is her family is strong and united.

Also, she was thankful for the love that she had received and getting an opportunity to make her parents feel proud on her is again a big thing for her.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App