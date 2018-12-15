Janhvi Kapoor hot photos: Recently on December 15, 2018, Janhvi Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures from Dinesh Vijan and Pramita Tanwar wedding party. In the picture shared by Dhadak fame, she is dressed in a silver sequinned blouse which has a deep neckline and is accentuating her collar bones and a white lengha. She has complemented her wedding attire with silver jhumkas, kohled eyes, and nude lipstick.

Janhvi Kapoor hot photos: Dhadak star looks stunning in this silver lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor hot photos: The upcoming actress Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of iconic Sridevi has surely made a mark in the industry with her amazing acting skills in her debut film Dhadak. However, she might be one movie old but we gotta say she has become a social media sensation with 3.1 million followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram and is in news for all the right reasons.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Takht starring Ranveer Singh, Kareen Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor among various others. Take a look at some of the sexiest pictures of the actress here:

