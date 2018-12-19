Janhvi Kapoor hot photos: Recently Janhvi Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures from an event where she is dressed in an animal print midi dress. She has complemented her premiere event attire with black boots, kohled eyes and dark pink lipstick. The Netflix original Selection day premiere hosted many Bollywood celebrities such as Swara Bhaskar, Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor among others.

Janhvi Kapoor hot photos: The next-gen actor Janhvi Kapoor is currently ruling the internet with her hot pictures. Recently Janhvi Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures from an event where she is dressed in an animal print midi dress. She has complemented her premiere event attire with black boots, kohled eyes and dark pink lipstick. The Netflix original Selection day premiere hosted many Bollywood celebrities such as Swara Bhaskar, Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor among others.

The Bollywood diva rose to fame with her debut film Dhadak, where she was co-starring opposite Ishan Khatter. The Tragic romance movie was helmed by Shashank Khaitan and jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The movie Dhadak also stars Ashutosh Rana, Anit Bisht, Shridhar Watsar, Kshitij Kumar, Aishwarya NArkar, Aditya Kumar, Kharaj Mukherjee, Mustaqeem, Godaan Kumar, Shalini Kapoor, Shubhavi Choksey, Vishwanath Chatterjee, Hempushpak Arora, Jahnavi Dave, Ishika Gagneja, Balaji Gauri and Manish Singh Verma in pivotal roles. The movie Dhadak emerged as commercial success by earning up to Rs. 109 crores at the box office. Have a look at some of the sexiest pictures of Janhvi Kapoor here:

