After making her Bollywood debut this year, the next gen star Janhvi Kapoor is all set to kickstart 2019 on a high note and her latest magazine cover is the proof of it. Featuring on the cover of Cosmopolitan India's January issue, Janhvi looks electrifying in a silver mini dress paired with a sequined jacket. For the photoshoot, Janhvi Kapoor has let go of her long hair and is seen carrying the bangs hairdo with absolute perfection.

The next gen star Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut this year with the film Dhadak, has had a tremendous 2018. After facing a low phase post her mother and actor Sridevi’s demise, Janhvi bounced back and how! Not just an impressive debut, the diva has been on the cover of many leading fashion magazines, is already the face of a beauty brand and has impressed the fashion critics time and again with her impressive style statement.

As we take a step into 2019, Janhvi Kapoor has graced the cover of Cosmopolitan. One look at the cover and you are bound to go ‘wow’! Donning a silver metallic dress paired with a multi-colored sequined dress, Janhvi looks bold, vivacious and simply stunning. However, despite the bold outfit, it is Jahnvi’s uber-cool haircut that is stealing all the attention.

In a video shared by the magazine on social media, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen opening up about her apprehensions about sporting short hair. Dressed in a sequined bright yellow top, Janhvi definitely looks impressive in her different avatar. Workwise, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming film Takht.

Have a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s stunning photos that make everyone go gaga over her:

