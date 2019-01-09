After making her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, the next gen star Janhvi Kapoor is making heads turn with her style statement. To kickstart the year 2019 on a high note, the actor has featured on the cover of a fashion magazine's cover and the photos of the same are going haywire on social media. Sporting a different haircut, Janhvi's new avatar is leaving everyone stunned and mesmerised.

One of the most promising newcomers of 2018, Janhvi Kapoor is just one film old but her sartorial fashion choices rank high on the style quotient. Kickstarting the new year on a high note, the next gen star has featured on the cover of a fashion magazine and her bold avatar is blowing everyone’s minds. Donning a different haircut altogether, Janhvi looks bold, edgy and fun, making her a true blue fashionista.

Post the unveiling of the cover, new photos from the same photoshoot has gone viral on the social media sensation’s fanclubs on Instagram and needless to say, they are making everyone go weak in the knees. Looking at the photos, one can assert that Janhvi Kapoor is definitely one talent to look out for.

Have a look at the photos taking social media by storm:

On the professional front, Janhvi made her debut in Bollywood with Shashank Khaitan’s film Dhadak co-starring Ishaan Khatter. Post that, she has been signed for Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht, which stars actors like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. As per latest reports, Janhvi is also likely to star in Gunjan Saxena’s biopic.

