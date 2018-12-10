As Bollywood stuns at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding ceremony, the latest photos of next-gen star Janhvi Kapoor has gone viral on social media. Dressed in a nude down with black detailing, Janhvi is leaving everyone mesmerised with her stunning avatar. Wearing a gown by Reem Acra and styled by Tanya Ghavri, Janhvi's look screams perfection.

After making a power-packed debut with Dhadak, the next-gen star Janhvi Kapoor has emerged as Bollywood’s favourite poster girl. From gracing magazine covers to emerging as the first one among the younger generation to be a brand ambassador of a beauty and makeup brand, Janhvi is leaving no stone unturned to rise at the top.

As Bollywood makes its presence felt at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s pre-wedding ceremonies in Udaipur, Janhvi’s look for the star-studded bash has gone viral on social media. In the photos shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, Janhvi can be seen making a statement in a backless black gown.

Donning a nude gown with black lace detailing and floral earrings, Janhvi is seen raising the hotness quotient with her seductive pose. To amp up the look, the gorgeous lady has completed her look with a bold red lipstick, thick coat of mascara and has left her luscious hair open.

Have a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s look for the star-studded bash here:

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter was a hit at the box office. Post Dhadak, she has been roped in for Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar in prominent roles. As per latest reports, Janhvi Kapoor is also in talks for IAF officer Gunjan Saxena’s biopic, in which she will be seen romancing Dulquer Salmaan.

