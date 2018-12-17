The next gen star Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut this year with the film Dhadak, is painting the town red with her latest photos. In the photos that have gone viral from Lux Gold Rose Awards, Janhvi can be seen performing with her Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter. Donning a red tasselled outfit, Janhvi looks breathtaking in the photos.

The next gen star Janhvi Kapoor, who made her big Bollywood debut in Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, is making all the right buzz. From emerging as the first one among the younger lot to become the face of a beauty brand, signing a multi-starrer magnum opus to swaying everyone with her sartorial fashion choices, the diva is slowly paving her way not just in the Bollywood industry but also in the heart of fans.

As a pleasant surprise for everyone, the photos of the diva from Lux Gold Rose Awards, which was held recently in Mumbai, has gone viral on social media. In the photos, Janhvi can be seen setting the dance stage on fire with her Dhadak co-star and rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter. Dressed in a red tasselled outfit styled with statement earrings and hair tied in a ponytail, Janhvi looks dazzling. On the other hand, Ishaan is looking dapper in a white t-shirt styled with a monotoned jacket and black pants.

Have a look at the viral photos here:

Needless to say, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter look picture-perfect in the photos. Interestingly, this performance will mark the duo’s first dance performance on an award show that makes it even more special and memorable. Circulating on Janhvi’s fan pages, the photos are receiving a lot of love and appreciation from social media users.

Post Dhadak, Janhvi has been roped in for Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht that will hit the screens in 2020. In the film, Janhvi will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter is yet to announce his next project.

