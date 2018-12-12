The next gen star Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut with the film Dhadak, is leaving everyone stunned in a stunning saree. In the photos shared by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, the diva can be seen stealing hearts in a green bandhani saree that she has styled with a gold choker. Looking absolutely breathtaking, the photos are taking social media by storm.

After making a power-packed debut with Dhadak, the next-gen star Janhvi Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned to make jaws drop with her impressive fashion choices. Be it ethnic or flowy gowns, the stunning lady can carry any ensemble with absolute grace and ease. On Wednesday, December 12, Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra took to his official Instagram handle to share new photos of the beautiful newcomer in a stunning saree and we are starstruck.

Donning a handwoven parrot green bandhini sari, Janhvi is redefining elegance in the photo. To accentuate the look, the diva is making a statement in a gold choker necklace and has tied her in a bun. With natural and subtle makeup and a picturesque pose, Janhvi is a sight to behold in the photoshoot and looks mirror image of her later mother Sridevi Kapoor.

Before this, the designer had shared stunning photos of Janhvi Kapoor along with sister Khushi Kapoor dressed in his couture at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s pre-wedding bash. Looking absolutely breathtaking, the photos are receiving a lot of love and appreciation from social media users online.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor made a strong debut with Shashank Khaitan’s film Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. Post this, the diva has been signed for Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht. In the film, Janhvi will be seen sharing the screen with actors like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. The film will hit the screens in 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More