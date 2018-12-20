Janhvi donned a beautiful white Faraz Manan ensemble. She opted for a sequined backless cape kurta with a keyhole neckline and embroidered cigarette pants. She complemented her award night look with half tied messy hair look, pearl earrings and nude Stilettoes. For her makeup, she paired it with pink eyeshadow, kohled eyes and red glossy lipstick. She was styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri for the show.

Janhvi Kapoor photos: One of the hottest actresses of the Bollywood industry Janhvi Kapoor made her acting debut this year with Dhadak opposite Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother Ishan Khatter. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at one of the most stylish award show in Mumbai and needless to say the diva made one of the most stunning appearances at the event. For the event, Janhvi donned a beautiful white Faraz Manan ensemble. She opted for a sequined backless cape kurta with a keyhole neckline and embroidered cigarette pants. She complemented her award night look with half tied messy hair look, pearl earrings and nude Stilettoes. For her makeup, she paired it with pink eyeshadow, kohled eyes and red glossy lipstick. She was styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri for the show.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht which will star Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal among others. Prior to this, She was also spotted donning a leopard print midi as she attended the Netflix original Selection day premiere at Mumbai with her cousins Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shananya Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Sanjay Kapoor and dad Anil Kapoor. Take a look at the pictures here:

