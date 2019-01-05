Janhvi Kapoor Instagram photos: Be it Janhvi Kapoor's traditional outfits or well-tailored modern attires, everytime nails her fashionable attires. This time too, she has pulled off her simple outfit effortlessly.

Janhvi Kapoor Instagram photos: Janhvi Kapoor has hardly failed to impress the fashion police with her sartorial wardrobe choices. Be it her traditional outfits or well-tailored modern attires, time and again she can be seen giving major fashion goals. This time too, another look has been added to her airport diaries. She has pulled off a simple outfit effortlessly. She wore an off-white golden short length kurta with ripped denims.

She opted to keep her long tresses open. With dewy make up and minimal accessories, she walks in style at the aiport. Paparazzi clicked her endlessly as they spotted at the airport. The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared a photograph on his Instagram handle.

She gets extra points for her mesmersiing smile which made her overall appearance even more beautiful.

This is not the first time that she has nailed her airport looks with utmost attitude. Several times she has walked confidently with her flawless appearance.

Check out her more photographs

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in Dhadak along with Ishaan Khatter. Helmed by Shashnak kahiatan, the movie was made on the budgte of Rs 41 crores, it earned Rs. 110.11 crores at the box office.

The Bollywood newbie has bagged a multi starrer film of Karan Johar Takht.

