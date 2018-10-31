Dadadak actor Janhvi Kapoor who never fails to experiment with her fashionable choices has once again proved she can up her style game any time. Janhvi Kapoor was spotted outside the residence of ace designer Manish Malhotra and proves she can nail her fashion game with utmost grace and style. Several photographs are surfacing on the Internet where she looks fabulous in her choice of outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor never fails to experiment with her outfits. Be it her ruffled tops or shimmery frilled gowns, she has always played her style game with utmost elegance and grace. This time, when she was spotted outside ace designer Manish Malhotra’s residence, Janhvi again proved that she can nail fashion game with a lot of ease and poised. Various photographs are surfacing on the Internet where she looks perfectly a glam doll. She wore a white glittery outfit with puffed sleeves.

She kept her long tresses open. With minimal accessories and dewy makeup she walked in style. But what grabbed our attention was sneakers with her outfit. Usually, she chooses to wear stilettos with the dresses, however, her sneakers made her look uber-chic. Soon after her videos and post, the comment section was bombarded with the compliments and praises.

This is not the first time that she has left us awestruck with her beauty. Several times she can be seen taking her fashion game a notch higher. Check out her some of the photographs.

Recently she was clicked at Lóreal store launch with her sister Khushi Kapoor. Both of them looked pretty in their choice of outfits.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Dhadak with Ishaan Khatter. She has also bagged a multi-starrer Karan Johar’s Takht.

