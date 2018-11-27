Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor looks pretty at Social for Good event on November 27, 2018. The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared photograph and video on social media handle where Janhvi Kapoor looks every inch diva. The Social for Good event is hosted by Priyanka Chopra.

Janhvi Kapoor’s uber chic outfits have always been a trendsetter. Be it her ruffled top or sequinned evening gowns, Janhvi has hardly left the fashion police unimpressed. This time too, it is no different. On November 27, 2018 Janhvi Kapoor steps out to attend the Social for Good event and Dhadak actor left everyone awestruck with her mesmerising beauty. Various photographs and videos are surfacing on the social media where the Dhadak actor looks like a perfect professional in her choice of outfit. Soon after her post, the comments section was bombarded with compliments.

Till now, the photographs have received 13, 023 likes. She wore a black and pink check skirt with a matching jacket. To complement her outfit, she chose to wear a white top. To go with the social event, she preferred to keep her hair tied in a ponytail. With dewy makeup and big hoop earrings as accessories, she looks beautiful in her outfit. She rounded her look out with pink coloured stilletos.

Various celebrities and renowned personalities have been invited for The Facebook event called Social For Good in Mumbai. Celebrities will be discussing various social issues. #SocialForGood is India’s first ever Live-athon.

From Priyanka Chopra to Gurmehar Kaur, each panelist will be present for the event. They will share their views on various social causes. The event will start at 12 pm and will continue till 4 pm.

Janhvi Kapoor will be discussing about the current generation’s exposure with social media. Along with Janhvi Kapoor, actors like Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, comedians Bhuvan Bam, Mallika Dua, actor Ritabhari Chakraborty, social activist Gurmehar Kaur will be representing today’s generation.

