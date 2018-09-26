Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has become the new fashionista of the film fraternity with her envious fashion sense. The gorgeous diva has taken the social media by storm with this extremely dreamy look of her. Janhvi Kapoor took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her in this ethereal purple fish cut gown.

The new glam-up queen of Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted in a beautiful mermaid avatar while vacationing in Italy. The gorgeous diva has taken the social media by storm with this extremely dreamy look of her. Janhvi Kapoor took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her in this ethereal purple fish cut gown. The Dhadak actor is always seen experimenting with her glam looks but this time she has really swayed her fans. Bagging a major following of 2.6 million fans on Instagram, Janhvi has managed to grab a lot of attention in such an initial stage of her career.

Designed by the one and only Manish Malhotra, the gown is stealing the show and Janhvi’s flawless beauty is a perfect touch up to it. The 21-year-old beauty, along with many other Bollywood stars, went to Italy to attend the big engagement bash of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. Other than being a part of the big ceremony, these stars were spotted having the time of their life in the beautiful city or romance.

The stunning stills of Janhvi in this mermaid avatar was also shared by Manish Malhotra on his official Instagram account. Here’s the proof!

Every now and then, Janhvi is seen raising the temperature with her sexy dress. Recently, she was seen party-ready in a black revealing gown looking sizzling as always.

Late veteran star Sridevi Boney Kapoor’s darling daughter Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with a Dharma production movie Dhadak-starring Ishaan Khatter. She garnered a lot of appreciation for her performance in the movie and is now gearing up for the future ventures. Apparently, Janhvi will soon be seen in filmmaker Karan Johar’s next directorial Takht in which she will feature with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

