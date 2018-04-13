It’s funny how life comes full circle. I used to make little cholis and ghagras for the girls when they were younger. Now I’m working with Janhvi on her debut. Much like her mother, she’s a bundle of talent and discipline. I was very keen that Karan Johar sign her because when you have good people in your life, you want them to get together, Manish Malhotra.

Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra who was one of the closet friends of Sridevi is still traumatised and missed his best friend who suddenly passed away on March 24 in Dubai while attending Mohit Marwah’s wedding. He has penned a heartfelt letter to the Bollywood sensation remembering their first meet at Mehboob studio. Manish Malhotra in an article wrote, “This is the first time I’ve lost someone so close, and it feels surreal. I’d known her for 28 years. We were at a wedding together and then, out of nowhere, her sister Srilatha was handing me a silk sari for her funeral. I spoke to her the night she passed away. We talked about everything under the sun, from Janhvi’s film, how beautiful Khushi looked at the wedding to even what she had eaten earlier that day. Even now, so many days later, I still expect my phone to ring, and to hear her discuss an outfit or a project which we can work on together.”

He added, “As a wife, friend and mother to two lovely girls, she always gave her 200 per cent. She was, and I think will forever be, Boney ji, Janhvi and Khushi’s best friend.” Talking about Janhvi Kapoor, he wrote, “it’s funny how life comes full circle. I used to make little cholis and ghagras for the girls when they were younger. Now I’m working with Janhvi on her debut. Much like her mother, she’s a bundle of talent and discipline. I was very keen that Karan Johar sign her because when you have good people in your life, you want them to get together. She now leaves behind a legacy of exceptional work. I want the world to remember her as who she was—an iconic actor, an exceptional person, someone who had her mind and her heart in the right place.

