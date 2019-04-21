The next-gen stars of Bollywood- Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday are ruling social media with their photos. In her latest photo, Janhvi is looking stunning in a pink saree while Ananya has shared an adorable behind the scenes photo from the shooting of The Jawaani Song from her upcoming film Student of the year 2.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday are two talents to watch out for in the Bollywood industry. While Janhvi has proved her mettle in her debut film Dhadak, Ananya is yet to make an impact with her debut film Student of the year 2. However, the duo are in top form when it comes to fashion and steal hearts with their glamorous persona and stunning looks. With a huge fan following on social media, the next-gen stars definitely know how to hook their fans, justifying the tag of being teen sensations.

Janhvi Kapoor attended the Dabasaheb Phalke Awards 2019 last night and stole the show with her simplicity and class. For the event, Janhvi opted for a monotone pink saree with a sleeveless blouse designed by none other than Manish Malhotra. To accessorise the look, Janhvi opted for 2 choker neck piece and a statement ring. She completed her look with a braided hairdo and minimal makeup. Looking ever so graceful in the traditional attire, Janhvi’s look screams royalty and perfection.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s latest photos here:

Ananya Panday, who is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with SOTY2, has shared an adorable behind the scenes photo from The Jawaani Song shoot. In the photo shared by Ananya, she can be seen posing with food. Dressed in a gold dress with noodle straps, Ananya has completed her look with a statement bracelet, a hairband, and a matching ring. Shared just a few hours ago, the photo is now taking social media by storm.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s latest photo here-

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in for films like Gunjan Saxena’s biopic alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Takht alongside Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor as well as Rooh Afza alongside Rajkummar Rao. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday has signed her second film, i.e Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar before making her debut.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More