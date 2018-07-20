The next-gen star Janhvi Kapoor has finally made her big Bollywood debut with her latest release Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. In an exclusive conversation with Latha Srinivasan, celebrity makeup artist Vardan Nayak opened up about his experience of working with Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak and talked about similarities between her and her mother Sridevi.

He is a renowned makeup artist to Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma. Now, Vardan Nayak has worked with Janhvi Kapoor for her Bollywood debut Dhadak. In this exclusive chat with Latha Srinivasan, Vardan Nayak talks about what celebs love, working with Sridevi’s daughter and even gives us some hot makeup tips. Read on.

NewsX: How was it working with Janhvi Kapoor for Dhadak?

Vardan Nayak: Great Experience. She is sweet and very comfortable to work with. She gave me a free hand and she is open to new ideas. She also participated in deciding which look to do adopt for the promotions.

NewsX: Are there any similarities between her and her mom Sridevi?

Vardan Nayak: I haven’t worked with Sri ma’am but I have met her twice on set so I can’t comment on this one. But Janhvi is her reflection for sure in terms of beauty.

NewsX: You have also worked with Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma in numerous films. What do Alia and Anushka like in terms of their make up?

Vardan Nayak: Alia and Anushka both like fresh and clean makeup. Both have great skin so natural or no makeup look just looks fantastic on them.

NewsX: Who did you enjoy working with the most?

Vardan Nayak: Alia Bhatt, she is special. I started my career with independently working with her and she was very supportive.

NewsX: What are the make-up trends among the younger generation?

Vardan Nayak: They all want natural and dewy makeup. Well-contoured face. And lots of highlighter above their contouring line.

NewsX: Who would you like to work with?

Vardan Nayak: Kim Kardashian. I don’t know when and how it will happen but I love that girl – she is a trend-setter.

NewsX: What are the top 5 make-up tips for women?

Vardan Nayak: My tips are:

• Always apply Moisturiser before applying Makeup

•Choose the correct foundation according to your skin tone or the one closest to your skin tone.

•Use makeup not as a cover but to highlight your beauty.

• Always remove your makeup before going to bed.

•Always remember less is more.

• Don’t blindly follow trends but do what suits tour face better.

