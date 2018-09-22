Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal engagement: The next-gen star Janhvi Kapoor is all set to attend the engagement ceremony of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. Joining celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra, Janhvi has flown down to Lake Como in Italy. In the photos that are surfacing on social media, Janhvi Kapoor looks uber-hot in a classy black gown.

As the daughter of power couple Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani gears up to exchange rings with Anand Piramal at Lake Como in Italy, Bollywood is leaving no stone unturned to raise the glam quotient at the ceremony. Along with celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Anil Kapoor, the next-gen star Janhvi Kapoor has also joined the Bollywood brigade.

On September 22, several photos of the diva started doing rounds on social media in which she looks absolutely stunning. Taking the glam quotient to another level, Janhvi can be seen wearing a classy black sheer gown with a plunging neckline. Keeping her hair open with soft curls, she accentuated her look with statement earrings and bold red lipstick.

Look at all the photos of stunning photos of Janhvi Kapoor surfacing on social media:

In the photos that are surfacing on social media, the diva can be seen striking a pose in a beautiful alley and can be seen giving all the leading ladies of Bollywood a run for their money.

For the event, celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas decided to go desi and donned traditional outfits designed by none other than Manish Malhotra. While Priyanka looked beautiful with a white embroidered saree, Nick looks dapper in a white kurta-pyjama. Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor looks jhaakas in an all-black outfit.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Isha Ambani will be tying the knot with Anand Piramal in the month of December.

